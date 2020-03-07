ICYMI: 4 popular reads on the Flamborough Review site this week

A story about a proposed three-storey mixed-use development at the busy intersection of Hamilton and Dundas streets was among the most read on the Review website this week.

Coverage of the shooting death of a 42-year-old Hamilton realtor was also a popular read.

Giorgio Barresi was gunned down in the driveway of his Stoney Creek home. Homicide investigators say “multiple suspects” may be involved in the shooting death. Further coverage of this fatal incident revealed a possible connection to the Mob.

Barresi has been tied to traditional organized crime, according to sources. Twenty years ago, he was among a group that pleaded guilty to bookmaking. Mob boss Pasquale (Pat) Musitano was also initially charged in the multimillion-dollar betting ring, but Musitano’s charges were withdrawn. Barresi was a known associate of the Musitanos at the that time. However, any recent connection with traditional organized crime is unclear.