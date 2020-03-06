Mississauga Steelheads beat North Bay Battalion 8-5

PARAMOUNT FINE FOODS CENTRE, MISSISSAUGA — Duncan Penman had two goals and an assist leading the Mississauga Steelheads to an 8-5 victory over the North Bay Battalion in Ontario Hockey League action. Luca DelBelBelluz added two assists for the Steelheads.

The first period ended in a 1-1 tie, with Nicholas Canade of the Steelheads and Luke Moncada of the Battalion getting their teams on the board.

The Steelheads moved ahead 5-3 in the second period led by two goals from Ty Collins, and a goal each from Penman and James Hardie. Brandon Coe and Alex Christopoulos scored for the Battalion.

Mississauga sealed the win in the third, extending their lead to 8-5 led by goals from Penman, Keean Washkurak and Max Dodig. Coe and Christian Stevens scored for North Bay.