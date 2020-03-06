Mississauga Steelheads beat North Bay Battalion 8-5

PARAMOUNT FINE FOODS CENTRE, MISSISSAUGA — Duncan Penman had two goals and an assist leading the Mississauga Steelheads to an 8-5 victory over the North Bay Battalion in Ontario Hockey League action. Luca DelBelBelluz added two assists for the Steelheads.
The first period ended in a 1-1 tie, with Nicholas Canade of the Steelheads and Luke Moncada of the Battalion getting their teams on the board.
The Steelheads moved ahead 5-3 in the second period led by two goals from Ty Collins, and a goal each from Penman and James Hardie. Brandon Coe and Alex Christopoulos scored for the Battalion.
Mississauga sealed the win in the third, extending their lead to 8-5 led by goals from Penman, Keean Washkurak and Max Dodig. Coe and Christian Stevens scored for North Bay.
ON THE POWER PLAY: The Steelheads scored two goals with the man advantage while the Battalion failed to score in their lone opportunity.
STARS OF THE GAME: 1. Duncan Penman (Mississauga), 2. Luca DelBelBelluz (Mississauga) and 3. Thomas Harley (Mississauga).
This article was generated using Wordsmith. Data was provided by the OHL via HockeyTech. To provide feedback on this article email: communities@metroland.com.
