Barrie Colts defeat Kitchener Rangers 6-4

KITCHENER MEMORIAL AUDITORIUM, KITCHENER — Evan Vierling had a goal and two assists leading the Barrie Colts to a 6-4 victory over the Kitchener Rangers. Tyson Foerster added two goals and two assists for the Colts.
Francesco Pinelli had three assists for the Rangers.
The first period ended in a 1-1 tie, with Vierling of the Colts and Declan McDonnell of the Rangers getting their teams on the board.
The Colts moved ahead 4-3 in the second period led by goals from Aidan Brown, Ethan Cardwell and Anthony Tabak. Mike Petizian and Arber Xhekaj scored for the Rangers.
Barrie sealed the win in the third, extending their lead to 6-4 after two goals from Foerster. Jonathan Yantsis scored for the Rangers.
ON THE POWER PLAY: The Colts scored once in five chances while the Rangers were 2-for-2 with the man advantage.
MAJOR PENALTIES: Riley Damiani (KIT, Unsportsmanlike conduct misconduct)
STARS OF THE GAME: 1. Evan Vierling (Barrie), 2. Tyson Foerster (Barrie) and 3. Francesco Pinelli (Kitchener).
This article was generated using Wordsmith. Data was provided by the OHL via HockeyTech. To provide feedback on this article email: communities@metroland.com.
