Ottawa 67's crush Barrie Colts 6-0

COLTS CENTRE, BARRIE — Graeme Clarke had a goal and two assists leading the Ottawa 67's to a 6-0 victory over the Barrie Colts. Cameron Tolnai added a goal and an assist for the 67's.

The 67's led 1-0 at the end of the first period after Joseph Garreffa scored.

The 67's widened their lead to 3-0 in the second period after goals from Jack Quinn and Clarke.

Ottawa broke the game open in the third, extending their lead to 6-0 led by goals from Austen Keating, Tolnai and Marco Rossi.