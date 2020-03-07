London Knights best Owen Sound Attack 3-1

HARRY LUMLEY BAYSHORE COMMUNITY CENTRE, OWEN SOUND — Dylan Myskiw made 33 saves leading the London Knights to a 3-1 victory over the Owen Sound Attack.

Mack Guzda made 34 saves for the Attack.

The Knights led 1-0 at the end of the first period after Nathan Dunkley scored.

London extended their lead to 2-0 in the second period after Connor McMichael scored.

The Knights held the lead in the third period. Matvey Guskov scored for London while Sergey Popov scored for the Attack.

ON THE POWER PLAY: The Knights failed to score in three chances while the Attack scored once in four chances.

MAJOR PENALTIES: Bryce Montgomery (LDN, Fighting, 5-minute major), Logan LeSage (OS, Fighting, 5-minute major)

STARS OF THE GAME: 1. Dylan Myskiw (London), 2. Mack Guzda (Owen Sound) and 3. Liam Foudy (London).

