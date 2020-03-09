‘It’s their Super Bowl’: Students excel at Hamilton science fair

You've got to hand it to Therand Guy.

The Grade 7 student from St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Elementary School put his passion for computer coding to the test, creating a functioning prosthetic hand.

The lifelike appendage was one of 207 exhibits by 307 students from 38 schools in the 38th annual Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board System Science and Engineering Fair.

Fair co-chair Marc Trotta said the quality of projects continues to improve, and noted that projects by younger students were particularly impressive. Trotta says the science fair dynamic is a win-win for both students and educators.

"These kids are good at science — it's their Super Bowl, their championship game. They get a chance to do what they're good at, and we get a chance to reward them for that," says Trotta.

The projects run the gamut of science fair fare, from the dangers of smoking, to more modern subjects such as the effects of microplastics on the environment.

And there was Therand's prosthetic hand, built using a mini-computer board and servomotor to open and close.

"I saw the amount of people who can't afford a prosthetic hand because they cost tens of thousands of dollars, and I asked myself if I could change that with coding," he said. "I'm very passionate about that sort of thing."

With emphasis in schools on science and technology growing in recent years, Trotta sees the benefits starting to come to the fore.