Ottawa 67's trounce North Bay Battalion 8-0

NORTH BAY MEMORIAL GARDENS, NORTH BAY — Jack Quinn had two goals and an assist leading the Ottawa 67's to an 8-0 victory over the North Bay Battalion. Marco Rossi added a goal and three assists for the 67's.

The 67's led 2-0 at the end of the first period after two goals from Quinn.

Ottawa broke the game open 6-0 in the second period led by a goal from Daylon Groulx, a pair from Noel Hoefenmayer and a goal from Mitchell Hoelscher.

In the third period the 67's continued to dominate 8-0 after goals from Rossi and Teddy Sawyer.