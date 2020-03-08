Ottawa 67's trounce North Bay Battalion 8-0

NORTH BAY MEMORIAL GARDENS, NORTH BAY — Jack Quinn had two goals and an assist leading the Ottawa 67's to an 8-0 victory over the North Bay Battalion. Marco Rossi added a goal and three assists for the 67's.
The 67's led 2-0 at the end of the first period after two goals from Quinn.
Ottawa broke the game open 6-0 in the second period led by a goal from Daylon Groulx, a pair from Noel Hoefenmayer and a goal from Mitchell Hoelscher.
In the third period the 67's continued to dominate 8-0 after goals from Rossi and Teddy Sawyer.
ON THE POWER PLAY: The 67's were 4-for-8 with the man advantage while the Battalion failed to score in five chances.
MAJOR PENALTIES: Christian Stevens (NB, Check to the head, 5-minute major), Stevens (NB, Check to the head game misconduct), Daylon Groulx (OTT, Check to the head, 5-minute major), Groulx (OTT, Check to the head game misconduct), Ty Hollett (NB, Fighting, 5-minute major), Hollett (NB, Instigating misconduct), Nick Grima (NB, Unsportsmanlike conduct misconduct), Josh Currie (NB, Unsportsmanlike conduct misconduct)
STARS OF THE GAME: 1. Jack Quinn (Ottawa), 2. Marco Rossi (Ottawa) and 3. Noel Hoefenmayer (Ottawa).
This article was generated using Wordsmith. Data was provided by the OHL via HockeyTech. To provide feedback on this article email: communities@metroland.com.
