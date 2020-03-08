Saginaw Spirit clip Erie Otters 4-3

ERIE INSURANCE ARENA, ERIE, PA — Cole Perfetti had a goal and two assists leading the Saginaw Spirit to a 4-3 victory over the Erie Otters in Ontario Hockey League action. Cole Coskey added a goal and an assist for the Spirit.

Austen Swankler had two assists for Erie.

The Otters took an early 1-0 lead in the first period after Brendan Sellan scored.

Saginaw took a 3-1 lead in the second period led by goals from Coskey, Damien Giroux and Perfetti.