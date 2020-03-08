Sarnia Sting beat Guelph Storm 4-1

PROGRESSIVE AUTO SALES ARENA, SARNIA — Jacob Perreault had two goals and an assist leading the Sarnia Sting to a 4-1 victory over the Guelph Storm. Ryan McGregor added a goal and two assists for the Sting.

The Sting led 2-1 at the end of the first period after goals from Owen Saye and McGregor. Keegan Stevenson scored for the Storm.

The second period was scoreless. In the third period the Sting padded their lead to 4-1 after two goals from Perreault.

ON THE POWER PLAY: The Sting scored once in five opportunities while the Storm failed to score in four opportunities.