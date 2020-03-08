London Knights best Oshawa Generals 3-1

BUDWEISER GARDENS, LONDON — Brett Brochu made 24 saves leading the London Knights to a 3-1 victory over the Oshawa Generals. Liam Foudy added a goal and an assist for the Knights.

The Knights led 1-0 at the end of the first period on a goal by Foudy.

Oshawa tied the score 1-1 in the second period on a goal by Brett Neumann.

London took the lead 3-1 in the third period after goals from Connor McMichael and Matvey Guskov.