A crash involving a dump truck at Highway 5 and Brock Road has resulted in a road closure and widespread power outage.

Highway 5 is closed at Brock Road for a police investigation. Emergency services, including officers with the Ontario Provincial Police and Hamilton Police Service, are on scene. Hydro crews are also at the scene of the crash.

Just after noon, Hydro One reported a widespread power outage affecting nearly 2,000 customers in Flamborough, Dundas and Hamilton.

In Flamborough, the outage is affecting Hydro One customers located in an area bounded by Rock Chapel Road to the east, Hwy. 8 to the west and Safari Road to the north. The outage is also affecting a number of customers south of Hwy. 5 into Greensville and Dundas.