Burk’s Falls couple quarantined on cruise ship due to coronavirus outbreak

ALMAGUIN — Mike and Ruth Zrobin are in relatively good spirits despite being quarantined to their rooms on a cruise ship off the coast of California.

At this point, the longtime Burk’s Falls residents — who owned and operated the Shell Gas Station for three decades before selling the business in 2016 — are not concerned for their own health.

“I am 63, Ruth is 62 and we are both very healthy people to begin with, but we do feel bad for some of the people on board,” he told this newspaper via Skype on Monday, March 9.

The couple boarded the Grand Princess on Feb. 21 in San Francisco, looking forward to a 15-day cruise to the Hawaiian islands.

While the ship was intended to port in Mexico on Thursday, March 5, they were notified they would be heading back to San Francisco after learning a passenger on the previous cruise on that particular ship had died from novel coronavirus.

According to a New York Times article, an 80-year-old passenger tested positive after getting off the Grand Princess cruise ship in Hong Kong. A Feb. 1 email alert from Princess’s port representative relaying a warning from Hong Kong health officials recommending that the ship be disinfected is believed to have gone unread, and the protocols undertaken on the ship afterwards are being questioned, the article stated.

Twenty-one people (19 crew members and two passengers) on the ship have now tested positive for COVID-19.

“We are managing OK because we have a good size room and a balcony, so we are still able to go outside, get fresh air and talk to the other guests around us on balconies. But we really feel bad for the people who are confined to the inside cabins with no windows or fresh air,” Zrobin continued.

Starting on Sunday, March 8, crew members began bringing small groups of those passengers up to the top deck to get some fresh air, but Zrobin noted there is a large population of elderly people as well as families with young children, who they feel for due to the higher level of vulnerability.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence plans to bring the ship into a non-commercial port along the coast of California where all passengers and crew can be tested, despite President Donald Trump stating that the passengers should continue to be quarantined off shore.