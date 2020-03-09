'This could have a severe impact': Taxi shortage has not affected Flamborough – yet

However, Singh Chahal said Hamilton Cab serves a lot of seniors in the Flamborough area.

“They don’t use ride sharing, they just use us,” he said. “Some of them don’t even have smartphones.

“So this could have a severe impact if it is not solved soon.”

He said Hamilton Cab has drivers who just work in Flamborough and area, but if cabs continue to go off the road, the service levels could be impacted — particularly in the outlying areas of the city like Flamborough.

“We need to find a permanent solution.”

For his part, Rizzuto said there are a steady number of calls from Flamborough and Waterdown.

“It’s not a big part of our business,” he said, but added there are drivers who generally work in the Flamborough area. “Are they affected? They could be.”

He said there needs to be a solution to the soaring insurance rates — particularly with pressures from ride-sharing companies.

“It could have a severe impact on the suburbs, and even in downtown Hamilton,” he said, if it isn’t solved.

Rizzuto said Blue Line doesn’t want to have to get into a priority-style service, where certain calls are given precedence.

“But if we do, obviously we’re going to prioritizing our corporate accounts, our contracts and the vulnerable sector — like seniors, who will be very much at the top of our list,” he said. “It makes no sense to me to go service some guy who is drunk at a corner bar and leave some 75-year-old person at a retirement home or at a grocery store.

“We’re hoping it doesn’t get to that point.”

