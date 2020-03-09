Flamborough not hurt by taxi shortage – yet

Despite a recent report that one-quarter of the City of Hamilton’s taxicabs are off the road due to the exorbitant insurance rate increases, the impact hasn’t hit Flamborough.
Yet, at least.
Only about 20 of Hamilton Cab's 220 cars are currently off the road, said Jagtar Singh Chalal, the company's chairperson and CEO.
“Our company has not been hit so badly yet,” he said. “There’s a minimum impact on Flamborough, but the situation is not solved.
“I don’t know how long these cab operators are going to keep paying the high insurance rates.”
Meanwhile, Blue Line Taxi president Anthony Rizzuto said about 35 cars from their 255 car fleet are currently parked.
“It’s going to get worse as time moves on,” he said.
According to a Feb. 25 memo from licensing and bylaw director Ken Leendertse to city council, the problem started after a major taxi insurance provider did not renew coverage for 244 vehicles from both companies. At one point, 25 per cent of all taxis were impacted. Though many drivers from both companies have found some temporary insurance — with several opting for extremely expensive facility insurance — numerous cars remain off the road.
Flamborough Connects executive director Amelia Steinbring said she hasn’t heard of any impacts on Flamborough seniors due to the reduced number of cars.
That feeling was echoed by representatives from Waterdown Manor and Alexander Place, while Village Manor’s Michelle Grimmer said many of their residents rely on DARTS or the Canadian Red Cross for transportation.
However, Singh Chahal said Hamilton Cab serves a lot of seniors in the Flamborough area.
“They don’t use ride sharing, they just use us,” he said. “Some of them don’t even have smartphones.
“So this could have a severe impact if it is not solved soon.”
He said Hamilton Cab has drivers who just work in Flamborough and area, but if cabs continue to go off the road, the service levels could be impacted — particularly in the outlying areas of the city like Flamborough.
“We need to find a permanent solution.”
For his part, Rizzuto said there are a steady number of calls from Flamborough and Waterdown.
“It’s not a big part of our business,” he said, but added there are drivers who generally work in the Flamborough area. “Are they affected? They could be.”
He said there needs to be a solution to the soaring insurance rates — particularly with pressures from ride-sharing companies.
“It could have a severe impact on the suburbs, and even in downtown Hamilton,” he said, if it isn’t solved.
Rizzuto said Blue Line doesn’t want to have to get into a priority-style service, where certain calls are given precedence.
“But if we do, obviously we’re going to prioritizing our corporate accounts, our contracts and the vulnerable sector — like seniors, who will be very much at the top of our list,” he said. “It makes no sense to me to go service some guy who is drunk at a corner bar and leave some 75-year-old person at a retirement home or at a grocery store.
“We’re hoping it doesn’t get to that point.”
Despite a recent report that one-quarter of the City of Hamilton’s taxicabs are off the road due to the exorbitant insurance rate increases, the impact hasn’t hit Flamborough.
Yet, at least.
Only about 20 of Hamilton Cab's 220 cars are currently off the road, said Jagtar Singh Chalal, the company's chairperson and CEO.
“Our company has not been hit so badly yet,” he said. “There’s a minimum impact on Flamborough, but the situation is not solved.
“I don’t know how long these cab operators are going to keep paying the high insurance rates.”
Meanwhile, Blue Line Taxi president Anthony Rizzuto said about 35 cars from their 255 car fleet are currently parked.
“It’s going to get worse as time moves on,” he said.
According to a Feb. 25 memo from licensing and bylaw director Ken Leendertse to city council, the problem started after a major taxi insurance provider did not renew coverage for 244 vehicles from both companies. At one point, 25 per cent of all taxis were impacted. Though many drivers from both companies have found some temporary insurance — with several opting for extremely expensive facility insurance — numerous cars remain off the road.
Flamborough Connects executive director Amelia Steinbring said she hasn’t heard of any impacts on Flamborough seniors due to the reduced number of cars.
That feeling was echoed by representatives from Waterdown Manor and Alexander Place, while Village Manor’s Michelle Grimmer said many of their residents rely on DARTS or the Canadian Red Cross for transportation.
However, Singh Chahal said Hamilton Cab serves a lot of seniors in the Flamborough area.
“They don’t use ride sharing, they just use us,” he said. “Some of them don’t even have smartphones.
“So this could have a severe impact if it is not solved soon.”
He said Hamilton Cab has drivers who just work in Flamborough and area, but if cabs continue to go off the road, the service levels could be impacted — particularly in the outlying areas of the city like Flamborough.
“We need to find a permanent solution.”
For his part, Rizzuto said there are a steady number of calls from Flamborough and Waterdown.
“It’s not a big part of our business,” he said, but added there are drivers who generally work in the Flamborough area. “Are they affected? They could be.”
He said there needs to be a solution to the soaring insurance rates — particularly with pressures from ride-sharing companies.
“It could have a severe impact on the suburbs, and even in downtown Hamilton,” he said, if it isn’t solved.
Rizzuto said Blue Line doesn’t want to have to get into a priority-style service, where certain calls are given precedence.
“But if we do, obviously we’re going to prioritizing our corporate accounts, our contracts and the vulnerable sector — like seniors, who will be very much at the top of our list,” he said. “It makes no sense to me to go service some guy who is drunk at a corner bar and leave some 75-year-old person at a retirement home or at a grocery store.
“We’re hoping it doesn’t get to that point.”
Despite a recent report that one-quarter of the City of Hamilton’s taxicabs are off the road due to the exorbitant insurance rate increases, the impact hasn’t hit Flamborough.
Yet, at least.
Only about 20 of Hamilton Cab's 220 cars are currently off the road, said Jagtar Singh Chalal, the company's chairperson and CEO.
“Our company has not been hit so badly yet,” he said. “There’s a minimum impact on Flamborough, but the situation is not solved.
“I don’t know how long these cab operators are going to keep paying the high insurance rates.”
Meanwhile, Blue Line Taxi president Anthony Rizzuto said about 35 cars from their 255 car fleet are currently parked.
“It’s going to get worse as time moves on,” he said.
According to a Feb. 25 memo from licensing and bylaw director Ken Leendertse to city council, the problem started after a major taxi insurance provider did not renew coverage for 244 vehicles from both companies. At one point, 25 per cent of all taxis were impacted. Though many drivers from both companies have found some temporary insurance — with several opting for extremely expensive facility insurance — numerous cars remain off the road.
Flamborough Connects executive director Amelia Steinbring said she hasn’t heard of any impacts on Flamborough seniors due to the reduced number of cars.
That feeling was echoed by representatives from Waterdown Manor and Alexander Place, while Village Manor’s Michelle Grimmer said many of their residents rely on DARTS or the Canadian Red Cross for transportation.
However, Singh Chahal said Hamilton Cab serves a lot of seniors in the Flamborough area.
“They don’t use ride sharing, they just use us,” he said. “Some of them don’t even have smartphones.
“So this could have a severe impact if it is not solved soon.”
He said Hamilton Cab has drivers who just work in Flamborough and area, but if cabs continue to go off the road, the service levels could be impacted — particularly in the outlying areas of the city like Flamborough.
“We need to find a permanent solution.”
For his part, Rizzuto said there are a steady number of calls from Flamborough and Waterdown.
“It’s not a big part of our business,” he said, but added there are drivers who generally work in the Flamborough area. “Are they affected? They could be.”
He said there needs to be a solution to the soaring insurance rates — particularly with pressures from ride-sharing companies.
“It could have a severe impact on the suburbs, and even in downtown Hamilton,” he said, if it isn’t solved.
Rizzuto said Blue Line doesn’t want to have to get into a priority-style service, where certain calls are given precedence.
“But if we do, obviously we’re going to prioritizing our corporate accounts, our contracts and the vulnerable sector — like seniors, who will be very much at the top of our list,” he said. “It makes no sense to me to go service some guy who is drunk at a corner bar and leave some 75-year-old person at a retirement home or at a grocery store.
“We’re hoping it doesn’t get to that point.”