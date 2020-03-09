Is Flamborough slated for a new police station?

She said it is her understanding that a new Div. 4 would likely be located somewhere within the population bases of Ancaster, Dundas and Flamborough — but that decision has not yet been made.

While he said the location has not been finalized, Eisenberger agreed there is some logic to locating the station somewhere in the western portion of the city — be that Ancaster, Dundas or Flamborough — as the current Div. 3 station is located on the Mountain.

“It’s not as far to go to Binbrook and Elfrida from the Mountain station,” he said. “The bigger reach is really from the Mountain station all the way to the outer edges of Ancaster, Waterdown and Flamborough.

“I don’t know that a site has been defined — that’s still not done — but I think there’s certainly general agreement that the western part of the city would be the logical place for the next station when it happens.”

Eisenberger said it’s too early to say what a new station would mean for police staffing levels, adding it could mean a redeployment of existing officers or hiring more.

He said it’s a matter of “nearness.”

“How fast can they respond if they’re going from the Mountain station to Flamborough?” he said. “The response time actually improves significantly if the station is located in the Flamborough, Waterdown, Ancaster area.”

Partridge noted police data presented at her November community police meeting indicated that Waterdown — and Ward 15 — is one of the lowest crime rate areas in the city.

“Anything that happens to anyone is absolutely unacceptable when it comes to break-ins, youth violence,” she said. “But the police have to look at where are the high crime areas, and what types of crimes are they?

“They have to look at what best meets the needs of the community.”

She added the funding for a new police station would not solely be from the city — it would also include contributions from the provincial and federal governments.

“We don’t know what that looks like right now because we still have another election cycle to go through for provincial and federal,” she said. “There may be new avenues of funding opening up.”

Eisenberger said in 2019 the board’s top priority was hiring 25 additional officers.

“It’s all about being able to provide policing — especially in our suburban areas,” he said. “It’s a large area to cover and there certainly was a belief that we needed an additional 25 officers.”

He said once the 2020 budget is finalized, the force could see an additional seven officers — mostly for traffic control. Eisenberger said hopefully the additional officers will allow some of the existing staff to focus on other duties — including in the suburbs.

“The philosophy going forward … is how do we have enough officers to cover the territory and at some point there is going to be a need for some bricks and mortar for an additional police station,” he said. “As the community grows, not just in Flamborough, but in Binbrook, Elfrida and Upper Stoney Creek — an enormous amount of growth is happening there and obviously you want to keep pace with that."