Waterdown's Jack Ivy signs to play football with Ottawa Gee-Gees

To that end, Sands said the new artificial turf field was installed at WDHS in time for the 2019-20 school year, and has been a great boon for the program.

“It’s a huge improvement,” he said, and not just for extracurricular activities — but even the school’s gym classes. “The kids really like it, they appreciate it; they really want to get out on the field.”

Ivy, a postgraduate student who will study history in Ottawa, said he thinks adjusting to the university experience will be the most difficult part of his transition to the next level.

“I’m excited for the next four years to come,” he said.

On the field next year, Ivy's primary focus is to have fun and learn a lot.

“The most important thing for sports, even at the competitive level, is: if you don’t have fun, it’s not a sport — it’s a chore,” he mentioned. “So as long as I’m having fun, I’m happy.”

Ottawa Gee-Gees head coach Jamie Barresi said the program was attracted to Ivy’s work ethic and attitude.

“He has good size; he looked like he can move people around and he played in a winning program,” he said. “We really liked his attitude and demeanour — it means so much at this position.

“We’re very impressed with everything that we’ve seen from him.”

Barresi said the jump from high school football to playing at the U Sports level is a big jump — physically, emotionally and psychologically.

“We have strict academic supervision and that’s a big thing for me,” he said. “I need him to get his degree, I need him to be there for four or five years — for selfish reasons and for his own good.”

Barresi, who has been head coach at the University of Ottawa for seven years, said Ivy has been on the team’s radar for the last year and a half. Down the line, the coach said he hopes Ivy becomes a starter for the team.

“I just hope he gets a lot out of the whole situation,” he said. “Being on the team, getting his degree — all of those things are really important to me.”

For Waterdown, Sands said the artificial turf allows the junior program to get on the field earlier in the spring — which helps hook young players on the game.

“I have a really good group of Grade 10 athletes wanting to come out and play football,” he said. “Grade 10 is the year you can hook them into football — then they stay for Grade 11 and 12.

“That will make our senior program better.”

Sands said the new field has helped his efforts in growing the program — something he has focused on during the past three years. For example, the lack of a coach at WDHS left Ivy without his Grade 10 year.

“We didn’t have a great season in senior (football) this year, but this junior season could be a really great turning point,” he said.

For his part, Ivy thanked Sands for his support over the last three years to help him reach the next level.

“This program, I feel that it’s definitely been developed,” Ivy said of the WDHS program, particularly with the addition of the new artificial turf field. “If we continue on this road, more people like me will be able to experience the next level.”

While he is trying to plan for it, Sands said the continuing job action could derail his spring program, as it prevents him from buying anything for the program or getting things ready.

“I’ll be really disappointed (if junior football is affected), because there are a lot of really good Grade 10s that want to play.”