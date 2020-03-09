Niagara Catholics not to shake hands in church; St. Catharines bus cleaning ramped up to combat coronavirus

St. Catharines Transit Commission has joined other public transit operators in conducting extra cleaning of buses in a bid to reduce possible transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

Graham Morrison, general manager of the St. Catharines bus service, said the commission has added extra cleaning hours for buses to ensure all contact areas are scrubbed after a bus comes off service.

"We are adding even more extra hours to paratransit vehicles because they serve the most vulnerable population," said Morrison.

The commission is also giving hand sanitizer to drivers and ensuring the hand cleansers are available at bus stations.

The local transit response to COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus, is similar to steps being taken by other transit operators including Metrolinx to try to prevent the spread of the virus.

There are 34 cases in Ontario and British Columbia has just announced Canada's first COVID-19 related death.

Niagara's public health department said Monday there are no local cases. The department said it will not say if there are any possible cases under investigation.

Morrison said the stepped-up cleaning efforts by the transit commission is being paid for out of its existing budget.

Whether the service will need more money to maintain cleaning efforts will depend on how long concern about the virus drags on, he said.

The global spread of the virus has also prompted measures in other institutions, including local churches.