What are your rights if you’re told to stay away from work because of coronavirus?

But an employer would have to compensate the worker because “that wouldn’t be a wilful misconduct, just cause or an intentional action that breaches the contract.”

What should I do if I’m facing quarantine?

Jon Pinkus, employment lawyer and partner at Samfiru Tumarkin LLP, said that it’s important in a public health emergency that workers stay safe.

“No employee should be asked to work in a situation that puts their health in danger or the health of anyone else in danger — so I think that employees who provide a doctor’s note should be able to reasonably expect their job will be waiting for them,” Pinkus said.

While EI hasn’t caught up to this particular health crisis, protections outlined in the Employment Standards Act and Human Right Code make it difficult for employers to arbitrarily fire people for being sick.

“I think for most employees, if they give a doctor’s note . . . then they’re still going to have rights under the Employment Standards Act,” Pinkus said. “I think what it’s incumbent on an employee to do is to provide their employer with a doctor’s note — ideally a detailed doctor’s note” which explains that they’re exhibiting symptoms and need some time off.

What can I do about lost wages?

Applying for Employment Insurance is the easiest way to recoup lost wages from quarantine, Monkhouse said.

“Currently there’s a one-week waiting period,” for an EI application, Monkhouse explained. Workers off for more than five days would need to secure a record of employment to apply for EI.

“(EI) is going to always be retroactive. Because while there was a one-week waiting period, currently, it takes some period of time to get EI,” Monkhouse said. “Our experience is that most people, if it’s an uncomplicated issue, they’re going to be getting employment insurance probably about a month after they apply for it.”

There is a maximum payout of about $573 a week from EI, so people earning above that would be out some of their money from quarantine, Monkhouse said.

Do I qualify for EI?

EI provides up to 15 weeks of income replacement and is available to eligible claimants who are unable to work because of illness, injury or quarantine.

To qualify for EI sickness benefits, you must have worked 600 insurable hours — about 25 full days — in the year leading up to your claim.

You also must obtain a medical certificate signed by a doctor or medical practitioner, which means visiting a doctor’s office to get one.

People who are self-employed need to have opted in to EI at least one full year before making a claim.

It is difficult to claim if you are a worker in Canada’s gig-economy, largely because you likely haven’t been paying into EI premiums already, said Pinkus.

“You probably haven’t been paying employment insurance benefits. And for that reason alone, I can’t see how those people are going to be entitled to employment insurance,” he explained.

What did Canada do for workers during SARS?

While Toronto battled the SARS outbreak in 2003, temporary changes were rolled out for workers in quarantine.

The waiting period for EI benefits was waived for people claiming sickness benefits due to quarantine in a move to encourage workers to stay home. The need for a medical certificate was also waived to keep people out of doctors’ offices.

Laurell Ritchie, who is also co-chair of the EI Working Group, told the Star “one of our big concerns is that some of the conversations and debates we’re hearing . . . tend to be looking at (COVID-19) as a future issue.”

The problem, Ritchie said, is that for many in Canada’s job market, exposure to the novel coronavirus is “a current issue.”

The first step is to waive the one-week waiting period for benefit dispersement. “That is for the very obvious purpose of encouraging people” to stay home and get well.

Eliminating the need to visit the doctor for a certificate is another SARS-era criteria that should be immediately re-implemented, Ritchie said.

Will those rules be rolled out again?

While EI currently looks the same as usual, a representative for Employment and Social Development Canada told the Star that Ottawa “is carefully monitoring the situation to make sure that our actions meet the needs of Canadians that may be affected by the novel coronavirus.”

Pinkus said he would like to see the federal government implement the same guidelines offered during SARS.

“Removing those restrictions on EI, allowing a more streamlined process for people to obtain EI, I think would be very helpful right now,” Pinkus said.

He noted that current legislation in Ontario requires a sick note to justify taking leave.

“In my opinion, this is a requirement that simply makes no sense. Asking employees to go to their doctor, sit in waiting rooms with other people who they can then infect, or get infected from, simply to prove to their employer that they’re sick . . . is extremely counterproductive to what we're trying to do in terms of quarantine,” he said.

What do employers need to know?

The Human Rights Commission has put out a guideline on when it is acceptable to send home an employee or ask them not to come into work, Pinkus said. “Basically (if) you have someone who is experiencing fever” or travelled to a hard-hit area, then it might be acceptable to ask someone to self-isolate.

“Barring circumstances like that, (if) someone comes to work with a runny nose, can you all of a sudden send them home on fear of them having coronavirus? Not necessarily,” Pinkus said.While employers want to be as take as many precautions as possible and send anyone home who they might think may endanger the workplace “they also have obligations under the Human Rights Code,” said Pinkus. If an employer starts treating their employees differently because of their home country, “that’s going to be a major problem.”

That said, employers also have a duty to protect other staff members.

“If people fit this criteria that’s been outlined by Ontario’s Human Rights Commission, and for whatever reason they haven’t been quarantined already, then I think you have a duty as an employer to step in” and ask potentially infected workers to stay home, Pinkus said.

Jenna Moon is a breaking news reporter based in Toronto. Follow her on Twitter: @_jennamoon