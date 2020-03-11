COVID-19: All the ways Hamilton has been affected by the coronavirus

Alison Meredith bumps elbows with Michael Bloss at Christ's Church Cathedral. | Cathie Coward/The Hamilton Spectator

Airport precautions

Hamilton's international airport is installing extra hand santizer stations throughout the Mount Hope terminal and increasing the frequency of cleaning and disinfection of "high traffic areas," said spokesperson Tomas Cleary. Information posters about good hygiene measures are also going up throughout the building.

Carriers who fly to international destinations out of John C. Munroe, like Swoop, are also posting COVID-2019 advisories about what travellers should expect.

With March Break looming, the airport is still expecting more travellers and is even making overflow parking available. So far, Cleary said the airport "is not seeing an indication of changes to passenger's travel plans and the airport is continuing to work with its airline partners on monitoring any impact to advance bookings."

Hamilton International is supporting public health practices with additional measures, to enable our passengers and employees to be vigilant about their health, including installation of extra hand sanitizer stations throughout the terminal and increased frequency of cleaning and disinfecting high traffic areas. Hamilton International has also installed informational posters throughout the building, reminding travellers of the precautionary measures they can take to prevent the spread of germs.

No more handshakes

Local church officials are recommending against the traditional handshake during service, opting instead for a "no contact" peace greeting.

Roll Up The Rim cups

Canadian coffee giant Tim Hortons is getting rid of Roll Up The Rim paper cups in advance of its iconic annual giveaway because of public health concerns over the novel coronavirus. Tim Hortons, McDonald's and Starbucks say they are not using reuseable cups at the moment.

Starbucks on Locke Street displays a sign temporarily halting the use of reusable cups. | John Rennison/The Hamilton Spectator

School boards cancel March break trips

Multiple Hamilton-area school boards have cancelled trips scheduled for March break. The Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board cancelled all international school trips planned for the week. The Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board cancelled its trips to Italy and France. The Grand Erie District School Board cancelled trips to Ireland and Scotland. The Halton Board of Education has cancelled all scheduled trips to Europe and Asia during the break.

McMaster's preparation

Classes and activities at the university are running as normal, but McMaster has resources available for academic programs to be delivered online if public health issues such a directive. A McMaster University student, who self-isolated following a trip to Italy, tested negative for coronavirus.

A McMaster student in self-isolation with flu-like symptoms does not have the coronavirus. | The Associated Press file photo

Public transit

Hamilton's transit union is asking the city to help protect HSR drivers from the novel coronavirus by providing hand sanitizer and cleaning buses more frequently.

Self isolation

Hamilton's public health department is asking anyone who travelled to the centre of the novel coronavirus outbreak in China to stay isolated for 14 days after their departure.

A pedestrian reads a sign on the Canadian Tire at Main and Victoria streets heralding protective mask in stock, as the coronavirus continues to make headlines. | Barry Gray/The Hamilton Spectator file photo

Hospitals gearing up

Both Hamilton Health Sciences and St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton say they have plans in place for how to respond to a pandemic, but HHS warns their resources are already stretched thin. The hospitals are proactively screening patients at all of their sites. They say they are also stocking up on protective gear.

Hockey in Hamilton

The Hamilton Bulldogs say at this point they're having "light conversations" about what to do, if anything about dealing with the virus. They play their final two regular-season home games this weekend before heading out on the road to wrap the season so a decision isn't needed immediately. Playoff dates have not yet been set. The Bulldogs say they are waiting for direction from the Ontario Hockey League.

Meanwhile, Dundas Real McCoys president Don Robertson says meetings will be held this week to discuss the Allan Cup which is scheduled to be played in Hamilton and Dundas early next month. While he says there are no plans yet to cancel or postpone anything, if things continue as they are "there are some real concerns about attendance."

City business abroad

A trade mission Hamilton's economic development office was to take to Italy and Spain this month has been cancelled. Government Affairs Canada and the Consider Canada City Alliance, of which the municipality is a member, had organized the trip, city spokesperson Michael Marini said.

READ MORE:

Has threat of the coronavirus been overhyped by media?

Coronavirus in Hamilton? Virus fears push the hot buttons of our sense of vulnerability

This is why Dr. Chris Mackie says you shouldn't panic about coronavirus

Reach The Spectator newsroom at 905-526-3420 or news@thespec.com

Reach The Spectator newsroom at 905-526-3420 or news@thespec.com