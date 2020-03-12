Coronavirus exposure at Mississauga long-term care facility results in self-isolation for 2 residents

Two residents are in self-isolation at a Mississauga long-term care facility after a coronavirus exposure.

On Monday, March 9, Natalie Gokchenian, a spokesperson with Sienna Senior Living which owns Mississauga's Silverthorn Care Centre, confirmed there were two residents in self-isolation — one who had close contact with an infected family member and a second resident as a “precaution.”

She wouldn't comment on the circumstances surrounding the precautionary self-isolation of the second resident, but did confirm they had not been tested for COVID-19.

Gokchenian didn't say where the residents are being quarantined, but did say “appropriate care precautions are in place as directed by Peel Public Health.”

As for the dates of when the exposure took place, Gokchenian said, “the family member visited on March 1 and March 3 for short periods of time.”

It was revealed Silverthorn had been exposed to COVID-19 after a resident at the facility was visited by a family member, who later tested positive for the virus.

Management at Silverthorn said the resident tested negative for coronavirus and has since been in self-isolation.

Peel Public Health wouldn't say if they had been working with staff or residents at Silverthorn due to their public safety policy.

However, they are trying to assure family members that, if they haven’t already been contacted by them, “Peel Public Health has likely not found a reason” to do so.

Despite the exposure, Gokchenian says “the facility is safe to visit. However, no one should visit if they feel unwell” or are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.