Twenty-two people test negative for COVID-19 in Hamilton, public health says in update

Hamilton's public health department says 22 people have tested negative for novel coronavirus and 24 are being investigated as it ramps up preparations to handle the illness.

There are no known cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton and the risk of contracting the virus "remains low," the city's medical officer of health says.

"We are following up with people who are in self-isolation, as well as providing infection control advice to organizations," Dr. Elizabeth Richardson wrote in an email to councillors and staff on Tuesday.

Richardson also says phone calls to the city's COVID-19 hotline are "steadily increasing."

As of Tuesday, 55 public health staff had been "redeployed" to the virus response effort, with 33 working on the hotline and case management. Others are involved with planning, logistics and backfilling infectious disease staff.

With management focused on the evolving situation, some programs and services "may experience short to more prolonged disruption," Richardson notes.

"One of the key issues across all of the health system is supplies management (e.g. masks, hand sanitizer, gloves and related equipment)," she adds.

The test results from the 46 local cases — also cited in an update on the city's website at Hamilton.ca/coronavirus — are current as of Monday morning. People are being tested "out of an abundance of caution," public health says, noting the virus' symptoms are similar to those of influenza.