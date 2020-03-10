Ottawa 67's crush Niagara IceDogs 9-1

TD PLACE, OTTAWA — Joseph Garreffa scored two goals leading the Ottawa 67's to a 9-1 victory over the Niagara IceDogs in OHL action.

Dylan Robinson added a goal for the 67's.

The 67's led 5-0 at the end of the first period led by two goals from Garreffa, and goals from Robinson, Noel Hoefenmayer and Austen Keating.

The 67's led 6-1 after two periods on a goal by Jack Quinn. Ivan Lodnia scored for the IceDogs.