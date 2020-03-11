Sudbury man diagnosed with coronavirus after attending Toronto conference

A Sudbury man has tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a conference in Toronto earlier this month.

Sudbury health officials made the announcement Tuesday, March 11. The man, who is in his 50s, visited a Sudbury hospital March 7 where he was tested for coronavirus and was sent home. He is in self-isolation.

The man experienced a cough and had difficulty breathing after attending the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention in Toronto March 2 and 3.

The PDAC convention is an annual event for the mineral exploration and development community. The international event has brought in more than 25,000 attendees from 135 countries in recent years, PDAC said on its website.

It was held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre March 1 to 4.

In a news release, Sudbury and District Medical Officer of Health Dr. Penny Sutcliffe advises anyone who attended the convention to monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days, as a precaution.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may include a fever, new onset of cough, difficulty breathing, fatigue, chills, malaise, sore throat and/or diarrhea.

Those who experience symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to contact Telehealth Ontario at 1-866-797-0000, their local public health agency or their primary care provider’s office.

Those visiting any health care providers are asked to call ahead prior to arrival so they can make special arrangements to prevent virus spread.

