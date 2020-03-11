Canadians quarantined on Grand Princess cruise ship now at CFB Trenton

TRENTON — One of the Canadians flown from a cruise ship off the U.S. west coast to Canadian Forces Base Trenton on March 10 has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Public Health Agency of Canada isn’t revealing any details about the patient’s identity.
The person seemed healthy upon leaving the Grand Princess ship in California but was found to have a mild fever and a cough in an assessment at CFB Trenton.
The patient is in isolation at the base, where hundreds of other Canadians repatriated from the cruise are also staying.
Their arrival at CFB Trenton on March 10 comes a day after Minister of Foreign Affairs Francois-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Health Patty Hajdu and Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan announced a repatriation plan following an outbreak of COVID-19 on the cruise ship.
On March 8, in a statement released to the public, Champagne noted a plane would bring the passengers from San Francisco to CFB Trenton. Upon arrival, they would be subjected to a two-week quarantine to watch for any manifestation of symptoms.
“Given our shared border,” Champagne wrote, “Canada recognizes the importance of working together with the United States to limit the spread of COVID-19 within North America and beyond.”
For the evacuation of the Grand Princess passengers, Champagne said a small team had been assembled to ensure the safe removal of repatriated Canadians. This team included five Standing Rapid Deployment Team members, one person from Public Health Agency Canada, one Canada Border Service Agency member and six Canadian Armed Forces personnel.
Similar to last month’s repatriated Canadians from Wuhan, China — the epicentre of COVID-19 — all passengers were screened for symptoms before being allowed to board the aircraft. Arriving in the early morning hours of March 10, more than 200 Canadians landed safely at CFB Trenton. They were immediately put into quarantine and, similar to those before them, are staying in a cordoned off area in hotel-like accommodations. On site to monitor the passengers and provide assistance are members of the Public Health Agency of Canada and the Canadian Red Cross.
Commander Col. Ryan Deming released a public statement to members of the 8 Wing community on the matter. He noted he and his team remain cognizant of the potential health risks and have taken steps to ensure the protection of all personnel, family members and those in the surrounding community.
“The well-being of our members is always at the forefront and a priority as the leadership on base work with other governmental departments to ensure a safe environment for all involved while also maintaining our core 8 Wing mission,” he said. “We have full confidence in the protocols and measures in place to safeguard CAF members and our community.”
Col. Deming once again reassured the 8 Wing community members that personnel were not being tasked with monitoring or offering medical care to the guests being housed in quarantine at the base. He noted that partnering government departments and non-government organizations would be the ones to be offering direct support.
“While the risk to CAF members and the community remains low, I would like to stress that this is a stressful time for our guests,” he said. “I ask that we provide them the requisite privacy they deserve.”
In closing, he thanked all those from the community and across Canada who have offered their support and offers of assistance. “While we are unable to accept donations due to the restrictions of the quarantine, I commend the spirit and thoughtfulness that is the hallmark of our military community in the region,” he said.
On March 6, Health Minister Hajdu announced the Government of Canada would be investing $27 million in Coronavirus research. The funds will go toward supporting 47 research teams across Canada. Their goal will be to “accelerate the development, testing and implementation of measures to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak.”
In a public statement, Hajdu stressed the importance of the decision. “Canada’s researchers are some of the best in the world, and this funding will allow them to conduct groundbreaking research on a novel coronavirus,” she said. “Protecting the health and well-being of all Canadians is our top priority, and the research conducted thanks to this funding will contribute to mitigating the outbreak of COVID-19.”
In addition, for those with March break travel plans, health officials, including Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam, are asking the public to do their research before any trip. This includes maintaining good hygiene practices — such as handwashing — and monitoring for any COVID-19 symptoms.
For more information, visit the travel advice section on the Government of Canada’s official website at Canada.ca.
— with files from the Toronto Star
