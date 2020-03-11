COVID-19 in Hamilton: What we know so far

• Halton public health said she tested positive for COVID-19 late Tuesday evening.

• In total, there are 34 people who had contact with the doctor and Hamilton Public Health says all 34 have been notified. Not all are in self-isolation.

• The physician is now at home in self-isolation.

• Her spouse is a surgeon at St. Joe's. He did have contact with patients at the St. Joe's Charlton campus but is not symptomatic.

• St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton confirmed the spouse has gone into self-isolation at home. He is being tested for COVID-19. The hospital said Wednesday afternoon they expect to have results in the next day.

• St. Joe's is currently reviewing who he had contact with.

• Anyone who came in direct contact with the female physician is to self-isolate at home for 14 days.

• Anyone who had indirect contact with her, including patients who were in the clinic at the same time, is being asked to self-monitor for symptoms.

• Symptoms include a fever above 38 degrees, coughing, difficulty breathing and nausea, among others.

• Anyone who may have been exposed and is experiencing symptoms is asked report illness to public health officials.

• HHS says it has "thoroughly cleaned the physician's office space, the clinic area and other spaces at the JCC as required to remove the risk of the virus remaining on surfaces."

• Halton Region Public Health says the risk to Halton residents is low.

• HHS says "the risk to people working in the clinic or who had contact with this physician is low. The risk to others working, receiving care, or visiting the Juravinski March 9 is very low."

• All HHS clinics remain open.

• At a news conference, jointly held by Halton Region Public Health, Hamilton Health Sciences and Hamilton Public Health Wednesday afternoon, reporters pressed Dr. Barry Lumb, physician-in-chief with HHS, on how the physician handled her illness. "I don't think there's any sense that this individual did anything other than the right thing," he said.

• Within six to eight hours, health officials can receive the results of tests and determine if someone has COVID-19, Lumb said.

• This is Ontario's 41st confirmed case of COVID-19.

• As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, Hamilton public health was investigating 40 cases.

• At a Hamilton news conference later Wednesday afternoon, Hamilton paramedic chief Michael Sanderson announced an emergency operations centre has been established at the Stone Church Road East joint EMS and fire headquarters to focus resources on COVID-19 situation. The plan is to meet every day starting Thursday. An emergency operations centre has been set up in the past in response to wind storms, ice storms and flooding.

• People in Hamilton with questions about testing for COVID-19 should visit Hamilton Public Health Services' website or call 905-546-2424, ext. 7970, to speak with their infectious diseases program staff.

• People in Halton with a fever or cough or breathing difficulty who travelled outside of Canada 14 days before falling ill or who had close contact with someone who may have COVID-19 can call Halton Region Public Health at 311, 905-825-6000 or toll free at 1-866-442-5866.

katrinaclarke@thespec.com

905-526-4629 | @katrinaaclarke

