Back to basics on COVID-19: Frequently asked questions

What is the latest news from Ontario Public Health?

Ontario has 41 confirmed positive cases to date, including five that have been resolved. A total of 465 cases are under investigation and 2,888 tested cases have come back as negative. One case involves an oncologist who works in Hamilton and lives in Burlington.

Who is at greatest risk of serious illness?

Ontario Public Health says the risk of severe disease may be higher for people with a weakened immune system such as older people and people with chronic disease (for example, diabetes, cancer, heart, renal or chronic lung disease).

WHO's report from a China Joint Mission that studied 55,000 cases stated that "most people infected with COVID-19 virus have mild disease and recover." It also found that those at most risk are people over 60 or with underlying conditions "such as hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease and cancer."

What are the symptoms and complications?

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing. Complications can include pneumonia or kidney failure, and in some cases, death.

The China Joint Mission report from WHO found that fever (87.9 per cent), dry cough (67.7 per cent), fatigue (38.1 per cent) and sputum production (33.4 per cent) were the most common symptoms among more than 55,000 cases studied.

Is there a treatment?

There are no known treatments for coronaviruses and there is no vaccine that prevents it. Most people will recover on their own.

How is it spread?

People can catch coronavirus from another person with COVID-19 through respiratory droplets that are expelled from the mouth or nose. If someone breathes in droplets, or touches a surface that a person with the virus has sneezed or coughed on, and then touches their eyes, nose or mouth, they can become sick.

If someone isn't showing symptoms, can you catch COVID-19 from them?

The risk of catching it from someone with no symptoms is very low, but many people with COVID-19 experience only mild symptoms. Someone could catch COVID-19 from someone who has mild symptoms.

How long is the incubation period between when someone catches the virus and when they begin to show symptoms?

The incubation period is one to 14 days, but is most often around five days.

How can we prevent the spread?

Stand one metre away from other people to avoid breathing in droplets, wash your hands often with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer, sneeze and cough into your sleeve, avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth, avoid contact with people who are sick and stay home if you are sick.

How long does the virus live on surfaces?

Studies show the virus that coronaviruses may survive on surfaces for a few hours or up to several days. Clean potentially infected surfaces — like your phone — with disinfectant.

What should you do if you're worried you might have COVID-19?

Visit Hamilton Public Health Services' website or call 905-546-2424, ext. 7970, to speak with public health's infectious diseases program staff.

