Hamilton braces for impact with COVID-19 patient

A third group — patients who saw clinicians that afternoon but not the doctor who tested positive — is asked to self-monitor for symptoms.

Halton Public Health is following up with those who may have come in contact with the Juravinski oncologist's husband — a surgeon at St. Joseph's Healthcare, Richardson said.

"At this point, our understanding is that person is not symptomatic," she said, noting he's also self-isolating at home in Burlington.

Richardson emphasized there has been no "community spread" of the virus in Hamilton.

"That is hallmark of what we're looking for in terms of progression with this. We are concerned that this will continue to evolve, so we want to make sure that people are prepared."

Two of three other doctors also at the Juravinski clinic Monday were self-isolating, Dr. Barry Lumb, physician-in-chief at Hamilton Health Sciences, said during an earlier news conference in Oakville.

Staff were still trying to contact the third doctor who was travelling, Lumb said. "We're actively trying to reach her as quickly as we can."

As health officials work to curb the spread of COVID-19, the community's role in taking precautions is crucial, Richardson said. That includes frequent handwashing, contacting public health or primary care physicians if people feel symptoms, and keeping a safe distance from someone who's ill.

But Richardson said, "at this point," public health isn't calling for the cancellation of large gatherings. Nonetheless, organizers and people attending events should consider their levels of risk.

Lumb said HHS is asking health-care professionals "to think twice" about international travel. "We can't at this point mandate people to not travel, but we are certainly actively encouraging people to think about the risks."

Hamilton's emergency operations centre is located at the joint paramedic-fire headquarters on Stone Church Road East. The city has set up the centre for other past emergencies, including wind and ice storms and flooding, to focus resources on planning and logistics.

Paramedics have already transported "soundly" two suspected COVID-19 patients — who were later cleared — to hospital, Sanderson said.

Paramedics have protective equipment — including N95 respirator masks — in ambulances. "We have a 30-day supply of them on hand," said Sanderson. "However, I'm not concerned about the level of supplies right now."

Sanderson noted the province has a "major stock pile" of N95 masks but it's assessing the "aging" of that supply. A "backup plan" involves another type of mask that can be reused, he said.

Richardson said supplies, including disinfectants, are the "No. 1 concern" for health-care providers as the virus situation evolves. "So we know the province is working on that."

The province is opening out-of-hospital assessment centres in the GTA to screen and test people who may have COVID-19. Richardson said public health and its partners have discussed whether to open an assessment centre locally but not decided to do so yet.

Lumb noted the "good news" is when people are tested for the flu in Hamilton, they will also be tested for COVID-19.

In Hamilton, 73 patients have been approved for testing. As of Wednesday morning, 33 people had tested negative, none had tested positive and 40 were under investigation.

Local residents didn't learn of the Juravinski doctor's positive test result until late Wednesday morning. The case — technically in Halton Region because of the doctor's Burlington residence — wasn't noted on Hamilton's novel coronavirus web page.

But Mayor Fred Eisenberger and Richardson said the case affects Hamilton just as much and acknowledged the communication gap. "We take that seriously ... but how do we be clear with our information ... That's something that we'll take a look at," Richardson said.

To report symptoms, call the city's COVID-19 hotline at 905-546-2424 ext. 7970. Email questions to phscovid19@hamilton.ca.

tmoro@thespec.com

905-526-3264 | @TeviahMoro