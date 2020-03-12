Mackenzie Health hospital to be Covid-19 assessment centre

Mackenzie Health is one of the first six Ontario hospitals set up as a dedicated assessment centre for rapid screening of COVID-19, the province announced this morning.

The hospital, located on Major Mackenzie Road in Richmond Hill, is in an area experiencing significant growth in testing.

Other hospitals include William Osler Health System - Peel Memorial site, The Ottawa Hospital, North York General Hospital, Scarborough Health Network and Trillium Health Partners, with more centres expected to be established across the province in coming weeks.

The assessment centres aim to “rapidly expand screening and ease pressures on hospital emergency departments,” said the statement released by the Ontario Ministry of Health Mar. 12.

“These centres are located in dedicated spaces that will facilitate high-quality care, to protect broader patient populations.”

Regions without an assessment centre will continue to be serviced by their local hospital or primary care settings.

Christina Cindric, Senior Communications Consultant for Mackenzie Health, said further details, including launch date, will be available later this afternoon. The province’s release says some of the first wave of assessment centres will open in the next several days.

“We are still working through the plans,” she said. “We’re taking our lead from the Ministry, pubic health and other hospitals to ensure we are all aligned going forward.”

Ontario has also approved new physician billing codes for telephone assessments, enabling doctors to conduct more assessments over the phone rather than in their clinic, helping to keep patients at home rather than in primary care settings where they would co-mingle with others.

Mackenzie Health — then known as York Central Hospital — was a SARS global hot spot in 2003, when hospital workers contracted the illness from a patient who had been transferred from Scarborough Grace Hospital.