Oakville woman is the second coronavirus case in Halton

The second confirmed coronavirus case in the Halton region has been announced by provincial and local health officials on Thursday.
A woman in her 40s had travelled to Colorado earlier this month and became symptomatic on March 7. She was tested at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington on March 10.
The Oakville resident is now in self-isolation at home.
According to the release, the woman has also recently travelled to Costa Rica using WestJet, where she had mild symptoms during the flights.
• Toronto to Liberia, Costa Rica (Flight 2644) on March 7.
• Liberia, Costa Rica to Toronto (Flight 2643) on March 9.
Passengers of those flights have been asked to self-monitor for any symptoms for 14 days and to isolate themselves and contact their local public health unit if they develop symptoms.
“I would like to reassure residents that the risk in our community remains low at this time and we are working to identify known contacts and assess any potential health risk,” said Dr. Hamidah Meghani, Halton Region's Medical Officer of Health.
"When the individual came to Joseph Brant Hospital for testing, it was completed in an isolated environment, with our care team following all infection prevention protocols and procedures,” said Eric Vandewall, President and Chief Executive Officer at Joseph Brant Hospital. “Our hospital is taking all necessary precautions to keep our patients, our visitors and our physicians and staff safe.”
This is the second case of coronavirus in Halton. Wednesday (March 11), health officials announced a Burlington woman and doctor has been infected.
Contact Halton Region Public Health by calling 311, 905-825-6000 or toll free at 1-866-442-5866 if you have a fever or cough or breathing difficulty and any of the following:
• travelled outside of Canada in the 14 days before onset of illness; or
• close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19; or
• close contact with a person with acute respiratory illness who travelled to affected areas within 14 days prior to their illness onset.
The best way to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including COVID-19 is to:
• stay home when ill;
• cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or sleeve;
• wash hands with soap and water or with alcohol-based hand rub; and
• clean and disinfect objects and surfaces.
Residents are encouraged to stay informed by regularly reviewing credible information sources. For more information on COVID-19 including symptoms, risk and when to contact Halton Region Public Health, please visit halton.ca/coronavirus.
