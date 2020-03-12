Oakville woman is the second coronavirus case in Halton

The second confirmed coronavirus case in the Halton region has been announced by provincial and local health officials on Thursday.

A woman in her 40s had travelled to Colorado earlier this month and became symptomatic on March 7. She was tested at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington on March 10.

The Oakville resident is now in self-isolation at home.

According to the release, the woman has also recently travelled to Costa Rica using WestJet, where she had mild symptoms during the flights.