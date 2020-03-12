Infant among 10 new positive coronavirus cases in Toronto

An infant is among 10 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Toronto, Ontario health officials say.

The provincial government updated its website Thursday afternoon with 17 new positive cases of coronavirus. There are now 54 confirmed cases in Ontario. Five people have recovered. Ontario health officials have tested 4,185 people to date.

Among the new cases is a male infant under a year old. He caught the virus due to “close contact,” the government said on its site. The baby was brought to North York General Hospital and is currently in self-isolation.

As of March 12, Toronto Public Health is monitoring 29 positive cases of the virus in the city. So far to date, there have been a total of 33 cases in Toronto. Four people have recovered from the illness. The first reported case of COVID-19 in Canada was in Toronto on Jan. 25.