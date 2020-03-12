Catholic teachers reach tentative contract deal with province

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation is the lone teachers' union that has not been called back to restart talks.

The province has committed to full-day Kindergarten and more funding for special education. It had also offered larger class sizes in high school — from last year's average of 22 students to 23, but down from its original proposal to jump to 28.

Lecce has also said that instead of mandating four online courses in high school, the province would require two, but giving parents an opt-out provision.

Sources have told the Star that the tentative deal also waters down Regulation 274, a hiring provision that gives preference for long-term contracts and new positions to teachers who have been on the supply list the longest — a rule brought in to curb nepotism.

Lecce has repeatedly said the government wants merit-based hiring so principals can choose the best fit.

The Catholic deal is said to allow roughly one-third of new hires not to have to be among the most senior supply teachers.

Sources told the Star that the province is close to an accord with the French-language teachers and making progress with the elementary teachers.

However, the situation with high school teachers remains tense.

The rotating teachers' strikes combined with the COVID-19 pandemic closing Ontario schools for two weeks after March Break moves the province closer to a situation where the Education Relations Commission could rule the school year is in jeopardy given the amount of time students will have been out of class.

In that case, teachers' unions without contracts could end up with imposed settlements.

Kristin Rushowy is a Toronto-based reporter covering Ontario politics. Follow her on Twitter: @krushowy

