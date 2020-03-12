Cancelling your Flamborough event due to COVID-19 and need to get the word out? The Review can help

Due to concerns over COVID-19, a number of cancellations are being announced.
If you have cancelled a Flamborough event and would like to let the community know, simply fill out the form below.
We'll compile the information you submit and publish a list of upcoming event cancellations.
Due to concerns over COVID-19, a number of cancellations are being announced.
If you have cancelled a Flamborough event and would like to let the community know, simply fill out the form below.
We'll compile the information you submit and publish a list of upcoming event cancellations.
Due to concerns over COVID-19, a number of cancellations are being announced.
If you have cancelled a Flamborough event and would like to let the community know, simply fill out the form below.
We'll compile the information you submit and publish a list of upcoming event cancellations.