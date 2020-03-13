Weekend events to continue at Ancaster Fairgrounds, despite coronavirus concerns

Saturday’s craft show has been scrapped, but other shows will go on at the Ancaster Fairgrounds — at least for now — despite novel coronavirus concerns.

Tammy Quinn, secretary-treasurer and manager of the Ancaster Agricultural Society, said without an official public health recommendation against large gatherings, planned functions will move forward.

Quinn said in an interview March 13 that this Saturday’s Ancaster Spring Craft Show had been cancelled by the organizer, but five other events planned for the weekend are still a go.

“Until the government and public health make an announcement, it’s not for us to make announcements ourselves,” said Quinn.