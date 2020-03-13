Classes cancelled at Durham College, Ontario Tech, Trent, over coronavirus fears

DURHAM – The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a dramatic change overnight at all Durham post-secondary institutions as all three have decided to cancel classes.

Just a day ago, it was business as usual at Durham College’s three sites (Oshawa, Pickering and Whitby), Trent Durham University in Oshawa and Oshawa’s Ontario Tech University.

But the speed with which institutions around North America – including the National Basketball Association, the National Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and many, many others – have suspended activities, has caused schools to rethink their policies.

At Durham College, president Don Lovisa released a statement Friday morning saying all classes at all Durham sites are cancelled until at least Monday, March 16.

“We understand these are uncertain times that are rapidly changing on a global and local scale. The safety of our campus community is our top priority, as is our students’ academic success. We are taking this time to closely consider all options,” said Lovisa, who promised an update on Monday.

Ontario Tech is taking the same approach with cancellation of all classes effective Friday, March 13, and is looking into the provision of courses online for the remainder of this term.

“These are uncharted waters and we are all feeling the strain,” said Dr. Stephen Murphy, vice-president and chancellor of Ontario Tech.

He said mid-terms scheduled for Saturday, March 14, have been cancelled and that the cancellations only affect face-to-face activities. Existing online classes and clinical placements will continue as scheduled.

Also cancelled are all large on campus in-person events including March Break Campus Tours and Spring Break Open House (an alternate virtual Open House is in development Murphy said).

He said events must not proceed without approval from the university’s risk management group.