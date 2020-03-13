Toronto reports 12 new cases of coronavirus as total grows to 45

There are 12 new cases of COVID-19 in Toronto, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the city to 45.

Officials released new numbers Friday afternoon. On Thursday, Toronto Public Health reported 10 new cases in the city. There are 41 currently confirmed.

Meanwhile in the province, the government reported 74 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 580 cases currently under investigation. Five people have recovered from the illness. Provincial health officials have tested 5,129 patients for the virus to date.

In Toronto, four people have recovered from COVID-19. The first reported case in Canada was in Toronto on Jan. 25.

