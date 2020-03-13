4 new coronavirus cases confirmed by Peel Public Health

The Ministry of Health is reporting four new positive cases of coronavirus on the morning of Friday, March 13 that have been confirmed by Peel Public Health.
The ministry's coronavirus website said the cases involve a woman in her 20s who contracted the virus through close contact, a woman in her 60s who contracted it from close contact and travel and a man and woman, both in their 20s, who contracted it through travel.
All of the individuals are in self-isolation. Their travel destinations and the hospitals where they were assessed at have not been released at this time.
In the latest update on the Ministry’s COVID-19 website, 20 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed provincewide, bringing the total number of cases to 79 in Ontario since Jan. 25. Ten of those cases have been identified by Peel Public Health.
The ministry updates the public on new confirmed cases every day at 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
** Editor's Note: This story was updated at 1:27 p.m. on Friday, March 13 to indicate it was the the Ministry of Health website that listed the new coronavirus cases.
