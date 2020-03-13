Ajax cancels all March Break activities due to COVID-19

AJAX -- The Town has cancelled all of its March Break camps, programs and drop-in activities due to COVID-19.
“The Town has made the decision to cancel our March Break programs due to COVID-19. We are taking this measure to protect our residents and help prevent the spread of this virus," Ajax Mayor Shaun Collier in a statement.
The cancellation includes programs at the Ajax Public Library.
"All registered participants will be contacted immediately and provided with a refund. The Town will provide further updates regarding potential facility closures, permit cancellations and community events as required. This is a rapidly evolving matter and the Town will continue to adjust our operations based on recommendations from heath authorities," Collier added.
"The health and safety of our community and residents is our number one priority and we continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation very closely. The Chief Medical Officer of Ontario has recommended social distancing and avoiding mass gatherings," he noted. "The Town continues to work with Durham Region Public Health, who is leading the pandemic planning in the region. I’d like to remind residents that the public health risk remains low in Durham Region and Ontario."
Latest updates and information from the Town can be found at www.ajax.ca/COVID19.
