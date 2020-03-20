Georgian College classes move online, campuses remain closed

Effective today, all Georgian campuses will remain closed to students until further notice.

All programs will move to remote delivery starting Monday, March 23.

"Next week will be both exciting and challenging. Exciting, because we will be back to doing what we do best, teaching and learning, providing outstanding services and working collaboratively. Challenging, because of the necessary changes in how and where we do that," Georgian College President and CEO, Dr. MaryLynn West-Moynes wrote in a letter on the college's website.

Students should check Blackboard for instructions. Faculty have been busy preparing for remote delivery and posting information there.

If students experience difficulty accessing course content remotely they are asked to contact IT support at 705-728-1968 ext. 1732 or email itsupport@georgiancollege.ca.

"I recognize that most of our students have what they need to continue their studies remotely, however not every student has a computer and access to internet. We are working on strategies to address those situations, we have a limited number of loaner laptops," West-Moynes wrote.

Students can email a request for a loaner laptop or need for internet access to servicespecialist@georgiancollege.ca.

For courses that have a lab or practical component that cannot be completed through remote delivery further details will be provided next week.

Georgian employment services centres will remain closed to walk-in traffic and will continue to serve clients remotely.

For more information, visit georgiancollege.ca/coronavirus