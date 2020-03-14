What's closed, cancelled and postponed in Flamborough due to COVID-19?

McMaster University has suspended all in-person classes for undergraduate and graduate students. No in-person exams will be held at the end of this term. The university made the announced March 13.

The Hamilton Police Service has cancelled its March Break Cop Camp event.

Disney on Ice, scheduled from March 18-22 at FirstOntario Centre has been cancelled. Refund details are available here.

Community Church Waterdown will be suspending its services and activities for at least two weeks. It plans to resume its church service on March 29. Services on this day are set for 9:15 and 11 a.m.

CLOSED

Ontario schools are shut down for two weeks after March Break. The unprecedented move begins March 23 and impacts the province's more than 4,800 schools, including Hamilton public and separate schools.

The Waterdown District Children's Centre will be closed until April 5, due to the closure of all publicly funded schools in Ontario. During the closure they will not be running any pre-planned or alternative on-site programs. The Camp Waterdown March Break program is also cancelled and refunds will be offered.

Bethel Christian Reformed Church in Waterdown is closed. In a tweet, the church said it was closing its doors to all services and programs March 15-21. Decisions around services and programs will be made on a week-to-week basis.

POSTPONED

The Flamborough Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Business Achievement Awards has been postponed until June 8 due to the COVID-19 situation. It was slated to take place March 26 at Flamborough Hills Golf Club.

The Board of Directors for the Lynden Spring Revue agreed to postpone the April performance. "Postponement is the prudent thing to do as COVID-19 spreads," said the board. The Spring Revue has rescheduled its show and is looking forward to performing on the weekends of October 16 and 23.

The Bent Brass Quintet concert set for March 22 at Sheffield United Church has been postponed.

• • •

This list was last updated at 1 p.m. March 14. If you would like to report a cancellation, closure or postponement, please click here.