World health care professionals say it's unclear how coronavirus impacts patients

Zhan stated in his briefing that he didn’t “believe” antibodies that patients develop are strong enough or long lasting enough to keep them from contracting the disease.

But most international health experts say the COVID-19 is so new that officials don’t really know how the virus acts, nor how to treat it. There is no specific antiviral treatment, but research is underway and has been bolstered in Canada with the federal government announcing $275 million earmarked for research on the virus, as part of a $1 billion funding package to combat COVID-19.

Health officials say most of the symptoms go away on their own and experts advise seeking care early. The Centre for Disease Control states that in some severe cases treatment includes care to support vital organ functions.

International health experts have stated that for those patients who have received a second positive test, the virus “lingers” in some people’s bodies longer than expected. The virus only re-emerges once it finds its way into a patient’s lungs.

Dr. Donald Burke, international health expert at the University of Pittsburgh, stated that he isn’t aware of a case when a person who had the COVID-19 virus was re-infected.

“There have been cases of a negative period followed by a repeat positive test, but these appear to be fluctuations in the virus quantity or possibly relapses of the same virus,” said Dr. Burke. “None proved to be a new virus. I’m not saying it's impossible, just unlikely and to my knowledge to date, no proven cases.”

During the SARS outbreak, there were wide reports of people who were given steroids to clear up their pneumonia. Those treatments caused the SARS to drop off before returning later.

Professor Raina MacIntyre, head of the Biosecurity Research Program at the Kirby Institute in New South Wales, Australia told media that “early reports” suggest re-infection “may be possible,” but again there has been “no definitive science yet to confirm that possibility."

Richardson agreed the science about the virus remains inconclusive and will remain so as the world’s health professionals continue to co-operate on what makes the virus tick.

“The collaboration is quite remarkable around the world,” she said. “Until we get (the information) we won’t know it all.”