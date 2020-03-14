Two new coronavirus cases reported in Ottawa March 14

The Ontario government reported that there are two new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on the morning of Saturday, March 14.

So far, no cases have been confirmed in Lanark, Leeds and Grenville or the Ottawa Valley.

The location and transmission type of both new Ottawa cases is still pending.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the area (all in the city of Ottawa) to four, including Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.