'It's heartbreaking': Coronavirus shatters DREAMS of St. Mary's students

Before news of the trip’s cancellation, the students were slated to travel to San Jose de Ocoa, where they planned on rolling up their sleeves to help the community build homes, plant trees, fix roads and work with youth at the school.

Sepulveda explained that the program has helped “restore dignity” to those who are in need, while also transforming the lives of the students and raising awareness.

“It gets you deep into your own spirituality and it opens not only doors but open hearts.”

It wasn’t just the students who were disappointed.

St. Mary’s Chaplaincy Leader Don Hall, who has been going on the trips for over a decade, explained that through correspondence with the organization based in San Jose de Ocoa, the feeling was mutual, but there was also a lot of understanding.

“They have just confirmed everything that we’re doing here, which was really good to hear,” he said. “We’re always working together … we work in solidarity with them and, you know, we get much more out of this than they do.”

Hall said while the families in the Dominican Republic benefit from and are appreciative of the students’ humanitarian efforts, it’s the students who get the most out of the experience.

“It’s something that works for both of us — all of us.”

This marks the second time in over two decades that the DREAMS trip has been cancelled. The first time was immediately following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.