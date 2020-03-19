'It's heartbreaking': Coronavirus shatters DREAMS of St. Mary's students

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the cancellation of a volunteering trip to the Dominican Republic, shattering the dreams of many Grade 12 St. Mary Catholic Secondary School students who have been looking forward to this experience their entire high school career.
“It’s heartbreaking. I remember hearing about the trip in elementary school and I was so excited, and I always thought I’d go,” said student Natalie Murphy, 17.
While she understands why the decision was made to cancel the trip, she’s disappointed nonetheless.
“It was probably the right one given what’s happening, but it’s just so sad.”
Nearly three dozen students were set to travel to the Dominican Republic as part of the annual DREAMS program (Dominican Republic Education and Medical Support), which sees youth volunteer their time building homes for those in need over March Break.
As COVID-19 spreads around the world, Hamilton’s Catholic board officials, in consultation with parents, decided to cancel the trip.
“It was just a prudent decision in the interest of student safety. The risks outweighed the reward even though the reward of doing humanitarian work in the Dominican is phenomenal for our students and it’s a badge of honour for our school,” said Principal Brian Daly.
This year would have marked the 20th anniversary of the DREAMS program.
For Educational Assistant Ernestina Sepulveda, the DREAMS program is a “symbol of hope.”
“They build communities, friendship; it’s a symbol of everything that is good,” said Sepulveda. “I say it’s a blessing.”
Before news of the trip’s cancellation, the students were slated to travel to San Jose de Ocoa, where they planned on rolling up their sleeves to help the community build homes, plant trees, fix roads and work with youth at the school.
Sepulveda explained that the program has helped “restore dignity” to those who are in need, while also transforming the lives of the students and raising awareness.
“It gets you deep into your own spirituality and it opens not only doors but open hearts.”
It wasn’t just the students who were disappointed.
St. Mary’s Chaplaincy Leader Don Hall, who has been going on the trips for over a decade, explained that through correspondence with the organization based in San Jose de Ocoa, the feeling was mutual, but there was also a lot of understanding.
“They have just confirmed everything that we’re doing here, which was really good to hear,” he said. “We’re always working together … we work in solidarity with them and, you know, we get much more out of this than they do.”
Hall said while the families in the Dominican Republic benefit from and are appreciative of the students’ humanitarian efforts, it’s the students who get the most out of the experience.
“It’s something that works for both of us — all of us.”
This marks the second time in over two decades that the DREAMS trip has been cancelled. The first time was immediately following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
