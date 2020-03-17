'It's really hard for people': Flamborough food banks committed to serving families in need during COVID-19 pandemic

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Flamborough’s food banks are committed to continue serving their clients, many of whom cannot afford to stockpile food, toilet paper, personal hygiene products, among other every-day items.

“We’re just trying to make sure that vulnerable people who need access to food will have it but in as safe a way as possible,” said Rev. Sue-Ann Ward of the Food with Grace, which operates out of Waterdown’s Grace Anglican Church. “I know it’s a scary time for everybody but my prayer is that people in our community continue to be generous.”

As of March 16, there were 10 positive cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton. Most of the city’s municipal facilities have closed in an effort to corral the spread of coronavirus and Ontario schools are shut down until April 5.

While Food with Grace will continue to provide food and supplies to those in need, it has decided to change the way food is distributed in ensure the health and safety of volunteers and clients.

“Instead of allowing our neighbours to enter the building to choose food items, pre-made bags of food will be handed out to neighbours just outside the entrance door,” said Ward. “Every effort will be made to provide a variety of nutritious food items to each family.”

The Flamborough Food Bank, which operates out of Carlisle United Church, is determined to stay open and serve the community. However, some changes to the not-for-profit organization’s distribution and food-pick up processes may be required, explained Jim Leamen, the food bank’s managing director.

While he couldn’t comment publicly, he said changes will be logical given the unusual and unprecedented situation brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For example, trying to keep people out of a confined space as much as possible we’ll practise some social distancing,” he said.

With shelves at local grocery stores running bare after shoppers flocked to stock up on food and supplies, Leamen stressed the importance of the food bank’s role in the community.

“It’s really hard for people, families that are low income already to get the things that they really need and now people are almost making it that much harder by clearing the stores out,” he said. “I think it’s even more important for us to be open.”