New protective measures against coronavirus in place at Mississauga, Toronto hospitals

Trillium Health Partners (THP), which oversees three hospitals in Mississauga and Toronto, is implementing new measures in an effort to protect its staff, patients and visitors from coronavirus.
As of Monday, March 16, the organization said patients will only be allowed one visitor, who will be screened upon entry. Any visitors determined to be susceptible to possible COVID-19 infection will be asked to return home and contact their public health unit. THP will grant exceptions to the visiting policy in certain scenarios, such as end of life.
As well, patients and visitors will be asked to enter through designated entrances and to conduct a short, verbal health assessment survey from staff.
THP staff must also undergo enhanced screening measures under the new protection measures.
"We recognize these changes may disrupt normal routines and that they will have an impact on staff, professional staff, volunteers and learners, patients and families, but we are confident that these are necessary to prevent the spread of infection," THP said in a news release.
Designated entrances to Trillium's hospitals are as follows:
• Mississauga Hospital (100 Queensway W): Main, Emergency Department and Fracture Clinic entrances
• Credit Valley Hospital (2200 Eglinton Ave. W): Emergency Department and Carlo Fidani Reginal Cancer Centre entrances
• Queensway Health Centre (150 Sherway Dr.): Urgent Care Centre entrance
