Province comfirms new Durham COVID-19 case Monday

DURHAM – A new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Durham Region, the provincial health ministry said Monday morning.

In an update posted at 10:30 a.m. March 16, the province said the latest patient is self-isolating. Details on the person’s age and gender weren’t immediately available. It’s not yet known how the patient contracted the virus, the ministry said.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Durham now stands at eight. As of Monday’s 10:30 a.m. update, 172 cases are currently confirmed as positive province-wide.

To date 10,178 tests have been administered and 1,537 cases remain under investigation.