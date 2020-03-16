Coronavirus update Port Hope: What residents should know

Seating in the council chambers will also be limited and adjusted to “uphold the minimum distance recommended by the Government of Canada.”

Residents are being reminded the meetings are recorded. Tuesday’s meetings, should they go ahead as planned, will be posted online via the council communications webpage by end of day Wednesday, March 18, said staff.

As for other meetings, all advisory committee meetings have been cancelled until further notice.

Questions about council business?

Residents with questions for council relating to agenda items or other municipal business can email members of council prior to Tuesday’s meeting, report staff.

Emails will be addressed during question periods or by way of return correspondence.

“We appreciate your co-operation and understanding as we all do our part to slow the spread of the virus.”

Municipal staff update:

“While there is no indication that there are any presumptive or confirmed cases of the virus in the municipal staff community at this time, we endeavour to do whatever we can to maintain that status,” reads the municipality’s latest release. “Our goal is to sustain a safe environment for our employees while ensuring the essential requirements of business continuity are in place.”

All staff have been instructed to carefully monitor their health, watch for symptoms of illness and will stay home from work if they are sick, the municipality reports. Staff who’ve travelled internationally in recent weeks have also been advised to self-isolate for 14 days in keeping with the guidelines set by the Government of Canada.

Facility closures and interruption to service:

Many municipal facilities continue to remain closed and will be until further notice.

These facilities include the Jack Burger Sports Complex, the Ruth Clarke Activity Centre for Seniors, the Port Hope Public Library (both branches) the Port Hope Community Hub, and the Marketing and Tourism Office at 20 Queen St.

All programs, camps, activities and facility rentals scheduled to take place in these facilities have been cancelled. Full refunds will be issued to patrons, says the municipality.

What about transit?

Municipal transit, including the Rolls specialized service, is still operating at this time.

Enhanced cleaning measures have been implemented on all vehicles, report staff.

“We appreciate your support and patience during this time of unprecedented change. As always, we urge residents to rely on credible sources for information so that we can dispel social media myths and maintain a sense of calm.”

The following links may be helpful to residents:

Local health unit: www.hkpr.on.ca/featured_posts/novel-coronavirus/

Ontario Ministry of Health: www.ontario.ca/coronavirus

Public Health Agency of Canada: www.canada.ca/coronavirus

211: 211.ca



