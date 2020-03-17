Don't panic over toilet paper, shop local: Parkdale business owners

In the aftermath of the chaos at many larger grocery chains around Toronto last week, as people purchased items in abundance out of fear of COVID-19 isolation, many stores are now bare-shelved when it comes to certain essential items — especially toilet paper.
Despite this reality, Parkdale business owners are reminding residents that if they are in a bind, they still have an option to shop locally and support the small business owners in their own community.
Fozol Ahmed, who owns Queen and Dufferin Convenience on Queen Street West, said his store still has plenty of smaller packages of toilet paper in stock as well as many other essentials.
"We have some basic stuff, so people shouldn't be panicked about this," he said, adding that the way some people have reacted to the pandemic is outrageous and that there's no need to hoard groceries.
Ahmed said he's also heard about some smaller shops outside of the Parkdale area that have raised their prices on essential items to capitalize on people's panic.
"It's not right," he said. "All of our prices are the same."
Similarly, at Budget One Stop variety store, owner Geeta Singh also has lots of essential items in stock.
A portion of her paper products are stacked by the front door for customers' convenience.
"People should know they can come here. We will help them," she said.
Parkdale's Budget One Stop Convenience has some of its paper products displayed right by the front door.- Veronica Appia/Torstar
A bit farther down Queen Street West, Parkdale resident Katie Buccioni was checking out at The Local Market with a small package of toilet paper in hand. She said she had previously checked some of the larger grocers and could not find any toilet paper in her neighbourhood.
"It's embarrassing. I'm one of those people who ended up with no toilet paper," she said, "It's a little bit crazy. I don't understand why people think toilet paper is helping with COVID-19."
Buccioni added that the kind of behaviour people have been displaying — buying up more groceries than they require — goes against the very principle of what people should be doing during this time, which is helping others.
"I'm hoping things calm down," she added.
At Parkdale's The Local Market, items that have been selling out at larger grocery stores, like fresh ginger, are piled high. — Veronica Appia/Torstar
Shop owner Teresa Tran said residents should know they can come to The Local Market to purchase the items they need.
"We're stocked up on lemon, ginger, canned goods," she said. "Lots of things that you can cook easily."
In the aftermath of the chaos at many larger grocery chains around Toronto last week, as people purchased items in abundance out of fear of COVID-19 isolation, many stores are now bare-shelved when it comes to certain essential items — especially toilet paper.
Despite this reality, Parkdale business owners are reminding residents that if they are in a bind, they still have an option to shop locally and support the small business owners in their own community.
Fozol Ahmed, who owns Queen and Dufferin Convenience on Queen Street West, said his store still has plenty of smaller packages of toilet paper in stock as well as many other essentials.
"We have some basic stuff, so people shouldn't be panicked about this," he said, adding that the way some people have reacted to the pandemic is outrageous and that there's no need to hoard groceries.
Ahmed said he's also heard about some smaller shops outside of the Parkdale area that have raised their prices on essential items to capitalize on people's panic.
"It's not right," he said. "All of our prices are the same."
Similarly, at Budget One Stop variety store, owner Geeta Singh also has lots of essential items in stock.
A portion of her paper products are stacked by the front door for customers' convenience.
"People should know they can come here. We will help them," she said.
Parkdale's Budget One Stop Convenience has some of its paper products displayed right by the front door.- Veronica Appia/Torstar
A bit farther down Queen Street West, Parkdale resident Katie Buccioni was checking out at The Local Market with a small package of toilet paper in hand. She said she had previously checked some of the larger grocers and could not find any toilet paper in her neighbourhood.
"It's embarrassing. I'm one of those people who ended up with no toilet paper," she said, "It's a little bit crazy. I don't understand why people think toilet paper is helping with COVID-19."
Buccioni added that the kind of behaviour people have been displaying — buying up more groceries than they require — goes against the very principle of what people should be doing during this time, which is helping others.
"I'm hoping things calm down," she added.
At Parkdale's The Local Market, items that have been selling out at larger grocery stores, like fresh ginger, are piled high. — Veronica Appia/Torstar
Shop owner Teresa Tran said residents should know they can come to The Local Market to purchase the items they need.
"We're stocked up on lemon, ginger, canned goods," she said. "Lots of things that you can cook easily."
In the aftermath of the chaos at many larger grocery chains around Toronto last week, as people purchased items in abundance out of fear of COVID-19 isolation, many stores are now bare-shelved when it comes to certain essential items — especially toilet paper.
Despite this reality, Parkdale business owners are reminding residents that if they are in a bind, they still have an option to shop locally and support the small business owners in their own community.
Fozol Ahmed, who owns Queen and Dufferin Convenience on Queen Street West, said his store still has plenty of smaller packages of toilet paper in stock as well as many other essentials.
"We have some basic stuff, so people shouldn't be panicked about this," he said, adding that the way some people have reacted to the pandemic is outrageous and that there's no need to hoard groceries.
Ahmed said he's also heard about some smaller shops outside of the Parkdale area that have raised their prices on essential items to capitalize on people's panic.
"It's not right," he said. "All of our prices are the same."
Similarly, at Budget One Stop variety store, owner Geeta Singh also has lots of essential items in stock.
A portion of her paper products are stacked by the front door for customers' convenience.
"People should know they can come here. We will help them," she said.
Parkdale's Budget One Stop Convenience has some of its paper products displayed right by the front door.- Veronica Appia/Torstar
A bit farther down Queen Street West, Parkdale resident Katie Buccioni was checking out at The Local Market with a small package of toilet paper in hand. She said she had previously checked some of the larger grocers and could not find any toilet paper in her neighbourhood.
"It's embarrassing. I'm one of those people who ended up with no toilet paper," she said, "It's a little bit crazy. I don't understand why people think toilet paper is helping with COVID-19."
Buccioni added that the kind of behaviour people have been displaying — buying up more groceries than they require — goes against the very principle of what people should be doing during this time, which is helping others.
"I'm hoping things calm down," she added.
At Parkdale's The Local Market, items that have been selling out at larger grocery stores, like fresh ginger, are piled high. — Veronica Appia/Torstar
Shop owner Teresa Tran said residents should know they can come to The Local Market to purchase the items they need.
"We're stocked up on lemon, ginger, canned goods," she said. "Lots of things that you can cook easily."