WestJet confirms 4 flights at Pearson airport exposed to coronavirus

WestJet has released more specific details surrounding flights that have been exposed to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
On Monday, March 16, the airline listed multiple flights throughout March and February where a passenger has since tested positive for COVID-19.
Four of those flights either flew out of or landed at Pearson International Airport.
Here are the flights and specific details.
WESTJET FLIGHT 665
A guest who flew on March 12 on WestJet Flight 665 from Pearson to Calgary International Airport has tested positive for COVID-19.
Alberta Health Services has determined other travellers may have been potentially exposed to COVID-19. Guests in rows 19-27 are considered close contacts and are recommended to self-isolate for 14 days. Other passengers are being asked to monitor their symptoms.
WESTJET FLIGHT 1201
A guest who flew on March 12 on WestJet flight 1201 from LaGuardia Airport (New York City) to Pearson has tested positive for COVID-19.
Guests seated in rows 3-9 are directed to self-isolate and to contact Telehealth Ontario or their local public health unit. Other guests are being asked to self-monitor symptoms.
WESTJET FLIGHT 157
A guest who flew on March 11 on WestJet Flight 2257 from Luis Munoz Marin International Airport (Puerto Rico) to Pearson has tested positive for COVID-19.
Passengers seated in rows 2-6 on the flight are directed to self-isolate and contact Telehealth or their primary care giver or local public heath unit.
Other guests on the flight are advised to self-monitor their symptoms and contact local health authorities if they experience COVD-19 symptoms.
WESTJET FLIGHT 4
A guest who flew on March 11 on WestJet Flight 4 from London Gatwick Airport to Pearson has tested positive for COVID-19.
Travellers seated in rows 10-16 are asked to self-isolate and contact Telehealth, their primary care provider or local public health unit.
Other passengers on the flight are advised to self-monitor and contact their local health authorities if symptoms arise within the next 14 days.
