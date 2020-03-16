HC-HY Flamborough relaunches as Healthy Youth Network

She added HYN wants to grow resources in the community so youth are able to stay within the community and get the support they require.

Jawed said in her role as equity and diversity lead, she wants to increase the acceptance of different cultures within the community.

Mike Caudle, the employment services program co-ordinator at the YMCA, said the organization connects resources that exist in Flamborough all in one place.

“So a parent or a kid — they can go to one spot, Healthy Youth Network,” he said. “Then they know where to go next.”

Caudle said the rebranded organization is focused on getting all the different programs and partners working together.

“I think there is a need,” he said. “A lot of people think Waterdown is an affluent place and there’s no problems — which is not the case.

“A lot of the resources are in downtown Hamilton, which makes it hard to kids here.”

Meanwhile, Youth Impact Team member Holly McCann said the relaunch is an opportunity for the organization to remake its name in the community.

“So people know what Healthy Youth Network is and just have a better understanding of what we do and what we want to do.”

She said the Youth Impact Team works on both the Flamborough Paint Challenge and What’s Your Path. A member of the HYN senior leadership team, McCann said it is important to have youth at the table in a youth-focused organization.

“I’ve been on other youth teams and a lot of times you just get paraded around,” she said. “But (here) we’re really included in everything.”