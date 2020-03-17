Officials urge residents not to panic amid first positive case of coronavirus in Northumberland

This is the only confirmed COVID-19 case in Northumberland as of our print deadline.

“The system works, this case was found, and we were able to identify contacts who we’re following at this point in time to ensure that they have the proper information to monitor their own health and (to) prevent any transmission of the infection,” said Noseworthy.

Local health-care partners say they’ve been very closely together in anticipation of a local case and “pre-emptive measures were in place for this type of situation.”

NHH staff had the appropriate measures in place to isolate this woman when she came into the emergency department and there was “no risk to anyone else at the hospital at that time,” said the health unit.

“The risk is still relatively low,” said Noseworthy. “It depends what’s going on in the rest of the province whether or not we have to increase our public health measures to mitigate any further transmission in our community.”

Meanwhile, at NHH, staff have been busy since confirmation of the first coronavirus case locally.

Three key proactive measures were implemented in 24 hours after confirmation of the first case, including the hospital’s opening of a new COVID-19 Assessment Centre and the introduction of active screening at public entrances. Visitor restrictions have also been put in place.

Screening measures have also been introduced at Campbellford Memorial Hospital. In a statement by the hospital's CEO Varouj Eskedjian, which was posted on the hospital's website, it states the hospital will be limiting access through the emergency department doors only, and as of March 16, there will be screening of all staff, visitors and patients at the emergency department entrance.

At Quinte Health Care Hospitals, including Trenton Memorial Hospital, screening measures and visitor restrictions are also in place.

Meanwhile, the neighbouring Hastings Prince Edward Public Health Unit says it has identified 35 probable cases of COVID-19 in the region as of March 16. These individuals have been advised to self-isolate for 14 days and until symptoms resolve.